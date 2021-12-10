Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Khloe Lemon

Khloe Lemon
Khloe Lemon(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South girls basketball is off to a 2-0 start with wins against Lincoln Southeast and Bellevue West. Khloe Lemon made a big impact in both games for the Patriots. She had 23 points against Southeast and she hit a three at the horn to beat the T-Birds.

The Patriots brought the ball down the floor trailing by one, passed the ball to Khloe and she delivered with the game on the line. As a junior she’s played all three years on varsity, she’s been in several close games. The Patriots will play their first home game tomorrow night and it is a team that is a contender in Class A. Last year they made it to the state semifinals.

