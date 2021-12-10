Arizona man sentenced in Omaha for drug and firearm offenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 40-year-old man from Arizona was sentenced Wednesday in an Omaha federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Court documents state that Eric Neville, 40, was sentenced to 211 months imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Investigators say that on Feb. 28, 2020, officers conducted a search warrant at Neville’s hotel room in Omaha and located 399 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, an AR-15 rifle, more than $6,645, drug packaging, and a drug scale. Officers say they also searched a vehicle related to the trafficking and located another 304 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation revealed that Neville and others were trafficking drugs in the Omaha area.

Prior to this, records show that Neville had a conviction in Arizona for aggravated assault in 2009 and a conviction for possession of heroin for sale and misconduct involving weapons in 2014.

