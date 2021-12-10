Advertisement

6 First Alert traffic update: Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 370 in Bellevue

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down several lanes of Highway 370 traffic for about an hour Friday afternoon.

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash at about 2:45 p.m. that left eastbound lanes of Highway 370 closed and all but one lane of westbound highway traffic. Highway lanes were opening back up at around 3:45 p.m. Northbound 36th Street was also closed as a result of the crash, reopening around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Omaha pipe bomb arrest becomes federal case
First Alert Forecast
6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall
Nebraska homeowners thankful for refunds on cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
13th & O Motorcyclist Hit
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in south Omaha

Latest News

Visibility forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our first taste of winter Friday night, then we’re on record watch
Emily's Friday evening forecast
The Omaha Housing Authority announced Friday it has contracted local vendors for snow removal...
OHA contracts local vendors for snow removal, janitorial services
The life stages of a black-legged tick. (Source: WSFA 12 News/CDC)
Health Departments discover Lyme disease-causing bacteria in Nebraska’s tick population