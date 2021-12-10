6 First Alert Friday: Snow tonight impacts the roads as temperatures fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Day but thankfully the morning hours should be quiet as we wait for snow later tonight! Highs will get a chance to warm to near 40 degrees this afternoon before the cold and snowy weather moves in.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

That high above freezing is welcomed because before we see any snow today there will likely be some patchy drizzle developing and moving through during the afternoon. Amounts will be light and it should have little to no impact.

Precip Chances (WOWT)

Any drizzle on the map will start to change to a sleet/snow combo for a bit as soon as 3pm in our northwestern counties and cities as you see here:

3pm Northwest (WOWT)

Then that moisture along with the cold will progress east and southeast causing drizzle to change to snow over the rest of the area into the evening. Watch for the earliest sleet/snow in the metro around 6pm with more and more moving through after that. Road temps and air temps will cool all evening allowing the snow more and more opportunity to stick and cause slick roads.

7pm Snow (WOWT)

Snow then continues and slowly adds up the rest of the evening, likely ending in the area between midnight and 2am. Up to 1.5″ of snow is possible in the metro, especially in Douglas county. Lighter amounts are likely in Sarpy & Pottawattamie county. Heavier amounts yet are likely farther north in the areas in the Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings.

Winter Alerts (WOWT)

DMA Snow (WOWT)

Metro Snow (WOWT)

Snow will be done falling long before the morning hours Saturday and we should be able to start the warming and melting pretty quickly. Mother Nature should melt off the snow rather quickly over the weekend you don’t feel like clearing off your driveway.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

