UNO basketball drops a doubleheader at Baxter Arena

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two good teams came to Omaha and they both left with wins. Drake men’s basketball is expected to compete for the championship in the Missouri Valley, the Bulldogs won 78-70.

This though was a different game in each half, the Mavericks led by ten at the break and shot 62% from three. The Bulldogs owned the second half outscoring UNO 51-33. Tucker DeVries led everyone with 24 points. Tucker played a lot of AAU basketball in town while his dad Darren was an assistant coach at Creighton.

In the first game, Kansas State connected on 16 of 32 three-pointers and scored 36 points in the first ten minutes. It was decided early, they built a 27-point lead by the end of the first quarter against the Omaha women’s team. The men will be back home Saturday night against Texas A&M Corpus Christi while the women host Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon.

