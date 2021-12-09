Supply chain issues could impact snow blowers as Omaha prepares for snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are hardware stores in the Omaha metro that are ready for the area’s first snow.

At Westlake Ace Hardware on 84th & Center, they’re loaded and ready for snow. They have ice melt, snow shovels, and snow blowers.

Supply wise, they’re in pretty good shape, now how long the supply lasts will depend on how much snow falls this season.

“If we get a bunch of snow blower sales there will be concerns with the reorder sales, just because the order process, just because there are supply chain issues, we’ll just do with the best with what we got right now,” said Sean Grant, General Manager Westlake Ace Hardware.

Many customers didn’t wait until the last minute, they were getting ready for the snow when the temperature was warm.

“We did have a lot of people buying snow blowers early before we even had a threat of snow and it’s just people trying to get prepared, be in front of things.”

Over in South Omaha at Ted’s Mower, more and more people are bringing their snow blowers in for repair. Ted has the parts to fix the snow blowers but supply chain issues could slow later orders.

“Yes, yes it does. There’s a lot of backorders on parts too but we’re keeping up pretty good.”

There are also stocked up on snow blowers but right now, any place you go you might have to buy what you can get.

“We have a really good supply of snow blowers right now in single-stage, two-stage has been back-ordered. We don’t have a lot in two-stage, in single-stage we have a very good supply.”

The shops and retailers 6 News talked to ordered early and reordering to restock could be a problem if we are still dealing with supply chain issues.

