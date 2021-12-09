Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Mild & breezy Thursday with the 6 First Alert Day still on track Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer temperatures in the upper 30s should make for a slightly better morning out the door. With mostly sunny skies we should be able to warm well into the 50s this afternoon. That will happen even though the wind will flip to the northwest and gust to near 30 mph at times.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Clouds likely increase as some cooler air moves in tonight ahead of our Friday 6 First Alert Day. Light snow and some wind will move into the western portions of the viewing area after 3pm, likely holding off until after 5pm in the metro area. Light amounts of snow are likely in the metro too. You can find the latest details about the 6 First Alert Day here .

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Any snow out there by Saturday morning will mostly melt off Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Anything left in the shady spots Sunday will be gone quickly too with highs in the 50s.

Get ready for a warm stretch of weather by the middle of next week. Several record highs will be threatened by Tuesday and Wednesday!

Record potential (WOWT)

