Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Mild & breezy Thursday with the 6 First Alert Day still on track Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer temperatures in the upper 30s should make for a slightly better morning out the door. With mostly sunny skies we should be able to warm well into the 50s this afternoon. That will happen even though the wind will flip to the northwest and gust to near 30 mph at times.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

Clouds likely increase as some cooler air moves in tonight ahead of our Friday 6 First Alert Day. Light snow and some wind will move into the western portions of the viewing area after 3pm, likely holding off until after 5pm in the metro area. Light amounts of snow are likely in the metro too. You can find the latest details about the 6 First Alert Day here.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Any snow out there by Saturday morning will mostly melt off Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Anything left in the shady spots Sunday will be gone quickly too with highs in the 50s.

Get ready for a warm stretch of weather by the middle of next week. Several record highs will be threatened by Tuesday and Wednesday!

Record potential
Record potential(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
Nebraska doctors running out of options reaching out to people unvaccinated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
City officials in Ralston will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to unveil the new name...
Ralston announces new name, partner for arena
The Huskers announced new coaching staff hires on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Donovan Raiola,...
Huskers announce new offense coaches

Latest News

First Alert day
6 First Alert Day Friday: Snow likely to impact the area Friday evening.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Friday commute impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Thursday before snow arrives Friday
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast