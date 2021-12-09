Omaha’s down 49 snow plow drivers, experiencing shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 24 hours from now, we could see the first snowfall in the Omaha metro.

“We know with where we live and the weather that’s upon us, we are going to have to call on those snowplows to get us to work and to make sure our main and secondary roads allow us to get our kids to school,” said Vinny Palermo, Omaha City Councilmember.

But right now, the city of Omaha says they are down 49 drivers with 136 total drivers working city-wide. In order to make up for the lack of employees, the Public Works Department says they do have a temporary solution.

“We are fortunate to have the ability to go to other divisions within public works so it could be our sewer division, traffic division, or sewer division that we can utilize employees from those areas to help us in this particular event,” said Bob Stubbe, Public Works Director.

Councilmember Vinny Palermo says there’s more the city could be doing to attract people to the open positions. Earlier this week city council approved a $3.60 raise for shift differentials.

Palermo says that’s not enough to retain and attract. He tried pushing for an extra $1.40 for employees but that ultimately failed.

“It’s the one department for the last few years that has been lacking employees. We have tools in the toolbox and one of them on the city council is to be able to increase their wages when we know and we have evidence that there’s an issue.”

Palermo says with the lack of employees, he’s concerned about what this will mean for Omaha drivers all winter long.

“The 49 people that we are short in street maintenance for this upcoming season are the workers who will do your major streets and your secondaries and those are the roads you need once you get out of your residential neighborhood to travel to where you need to go,” said Palermo.

The Public Works Department says they will continue to pull workers from other departments as long as they need to.

City officials say their goal is to make sure the roads look just the same as when they are fully staffed.

“We are going to try and man all the snowplows that we have,” said Stubbe.

The city says they are making progress to fill those open positions.

Just two weeks ago there was 66 opening, the city has managed to get that number down to 49 through job fairs.

