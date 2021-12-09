Advertisement

Omaha Police: School threats circulating Thursday not credible

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police emphasized on social media that “rumors of threats to Omaha-area schools” on Thursday morning were not credible.

“We have investigated these threats and have found no evidence that they are credible,” OPD said in a Facebook post.

Omaha Public Schools didn’t directly comment on the matter, but did share a letter sent home to Monroe Middle School families:

Monroe Middle School Staff and Families,

Safety is always our top priority at Monroe Middle School and in Omaha Public Schools. This week, students may have heard rumors of potential threats against our school. We take any report like this seriously. Our staff worked with local law enforcement to investigate. At this time, there is no information to suggest these are anything more than rumors. We are aware of social media rumors and posts that are impacting several schools across the metro area today.

We take the safety of our school most seriously and we thank the students who reported their concerns. We appreciate your partnership and support in encouraging safe, positive decisions among our students. While this message shares what we know at this time, you are always welcome to contact our office at (531) 299-2460. We value open communication with our students, staff and families.

Omaha Public Schools

OPD urged anyone with information about any school threat to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through the Safe2HelpNE hotline, 531-299-SAFE; or online via the Safe2Help mobile app or Safe2helpNE website.

The Omaha Police Department is aware of recent rumors of threats to Omaha-area schools. We have investigated these...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

