Omaha Police looking for help identifying Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandal

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday were asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on video who they say is the person who caused significant damage at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge earlier this week.

OPD posted a video on YouTube of the person they’re looking for:

Anyone with information about the white man in a dark suit coat, pants, and baseball cap seen damaging bridge property at 7:47 a.m. Monday is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

“Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward,” the release states.

The city’s parks department said in a Facebook post Monday that vandalism at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will keep the notable LED display lights dark “for the foreseeable future.”

While the main lights were able to be repaired, allowing continued access to the bridge, “the programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge will be off for the foreseeable future,” the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said in the post.

“It is disheartening to see this kind of action taken against one of our iconic city features. We ask our community and visitors to help us preserve and respect these special landmarks and facilities,” the post states.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Share your favorite Bob the Bridge moments with us

Press Release: Destruction of Property at 705 Riverfront Drive RB# AR77685 Omaha Police are attempting to identify the...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

