Advertisement

Omaha pipe bomb arrest becomes federal case

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested Kalem Barber, 23, after investigating numerous reports of destruction of property using explosives.(Douglas County Sheriff's Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recent investigation of an Omaha man for multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes has become a federal case.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office and FBI-Omaha arrested Kalem Barber, 23, on December 10.

Barber had this initial appearance before a federal judge in Omaha on Tuesday where he was charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and unlawful distribution of explosive materials to someone under 21. If convicted, each charge would bring a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, followed by three years of supervisory release.

Prosecutors sought detention since the charges are significant and involve dangerous devices. Barber was arrested while armed and he had firearms in his home.

The defense waived a preliminary hearing but argued to allow his release for several reasons. Barber would live at his grandmother’s house and he promised to get and maintain employment.

The judge found probable cause, meaning the case will proceed. He also allowed Barber’s release based on a long list of conditions including following federal, state, and local laws. Barber must also provide DNA samples if requested, appear at all court proceedings, must actively seek or maintain employment, he can’t leave Nebraska without pre-approval, and avoid all contact with any victim or witnesses.

The judge acknowledged that the charges involve serious threats to the community but Congress mandates a release if reasonable conditions are set to assure future court appearances and safety of the community. He cited several reasons for the release including the fact that Barber had no prior criminal history other than minor traffic and ordinance violations, he can be employed, and has ties to the community.

The judge sternly told Barber, “Just because you’re being released, which is being recommended by pre-trial services, doesn’t mitigate how serious these allegations are.  I will tell you that if there are any problems whatsoever with your compliance with these conditions, you can count on coming back to court and not being released again.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
Nebraska doctors running out of options reaching out to people unvaccinated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
City officials in Ralston will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to unveil the new name...
Ralston announces new name, partner for arena
The Huskers announced new coaching staff hires on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Donovan Raiola,...
Huskers announce new offense coaches

Latest News

First Alert day
6 First Alert Day Friday: First snow of the season Friday evening!
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Mild & breezy Thursday with the 6 First Alert Day still on track Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Open Door Misson in need of volunteers for holidays