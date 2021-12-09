Nebraska State Patrol arrest three after finding marijuana, edibles, pills in multiple traffic stops

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate incidents Wednesday after a traffic stop.

Amy Taylor, 58, and Damian Taylor, 22, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver.

A trooper caught a scent of marijuana inside a Jeep Cherokee during a morning traffic stop when the Jeep driven by Amy of Sacramento, California didn’t stop at a stop sign while exiting I-80 at mile marker 360, Waco interchange.

According to the release, 82 pounds of marijuana, about three pounds of THC wax, and nine grams of psilocybin mushrooms were discovered in the search, and Damian of Charlotte, North Carolina was the passenger.

After an afternoon traffic stop, Kathryn Wenzel, 27, was arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, and possession with intent to deliver.

Troopers found 12 pounds of THC concentrate, about three pounds of marijuana, roughly 100 THC edibles, and more than 20 controlled pills during a search when a Honda Element driven by Kathryn of Los Angeles, California heading near Rosco on Highway 30 “fail to maintain its lane,” according to the release.

An NSP K-9 was able to pick up a “presence of a controlled substance” in the car.

Authorities say Amy and Damian are lodged in York County and Kathryn is lodged in Keith County.

