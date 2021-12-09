Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

