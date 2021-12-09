Metro Transit asks public what now, what next?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metro Transit Authority is asking the public for input on their MetroNEXT Plan.

A chilly night in south Omaha may have kept attendance down, but the two dozen folks who stopped to talk with Metro about the future of Omaha’s transit offered plenty of input.

“I’d like to see the bus more frequently on the weekends, more than every every two hours, like they usually are on the weekdays,” said regular Metro rider Erick Gomez. He was one of several Metro Community College students who stopped on their way to and from classes to visit with Metro officials, including CEO Lauren Cencic.

“It’s really about shaping the service to what the needs are,” Cencic said. “There is no one size fits all solution. In some instances, something like ORBT that we have on Dodge Street is the right fit, in others, maybe it’s an express route... As part of Metro Next we’re looking outside the box, ‘Is there something we’re not doing now that we’re not doing to provide better service?’”

“We have to be creative and flexible to see that we’re actually designing to meet the actual needs rather than something that just looks good on paper,” Cencic added.

For the past six months, Metro has been gathering public input at 10 virtual meetings. Wednesday night at the MCC south Metro station was its second in-person open house.

Metro Deputy Executive Officer Ivan Maldonado spoke with a couple who recently moved to Omaha from Venezuela and began using the transit system right away.

“They did provide us with some insight as to how we could probably improve our services, based on some of their services in Venezuela,” Maldonado said. “And they did ask questions about how we were going to grow.”

There is a bit of an information balancing act when putting together a five to ten-year plan like this, as Metro weighs the big picture against the immediate needs of the consumer.

“We have to provide a high quality of service with outstanding customer experiences, but at the same time, as we grow our ridership and we work with the community to develop transit supportive areas,” Cencic said. “That’s gonna enable Metro to provide more and more service.”

The public input will inform the “five to ten-year plan” Metro expects to release in the spring. Cencic said it’s just part of a future vision for Omaha.

“There’s a lot more that’s not in Metro’s control that has a huge impact on how transit friendly Omaha is, things like walkability, bikeability, urban design, land use,” Cencic said. “So what Metro wants to do is really partner with the city and other agencies, so that we’re really coordinating all those pieces together.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.