How the pandemic could help Omaha residents pay less for recycling services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken a toll on residents, businesses, and relationships.

But, there have been a few silver linings. One of them may be recycling.

Omaha City Council approved a new contract for Firstar Fiber as the city’s mixed recycling processor.

“The way the bids request was written, it gives us, as well as the city, an opportunity to share the risks and rewards more favorably for both,” says Dale Gubbels, the President and CEO of Firstar.

The estimated price of the contract for the first year is $2.4 million. But in reality, it all depends on how much all the recycled products continue to sell for.

“If the prices stay where they’re at now, the city is only going to be paying about a fourth of that, and this changed just within the last four weeks, it’s constantly going up and constantly going down.”

Throughout the pandemic, prices of plastic, aluminum, and cardboard products have all jumped.

“All of them are starting to come down again,” Gubbels says. But they’re still much higher than they were two to three years ago. Some of them are still selling more than 50% higher.

“Milk jugs which is a very relatively speaking pristine plastic commodity, one it doesn’t have any coloring added to it, so it’s a clear plastic. It used to sell for maybe 25 cents, now it’s double that.”

There are two main reasons for this, Gubbels says. The first is the increase in consumer purchasing while millions of Americans were stuck at home during the height of the pandemic.

The second: new legislation.

“The brand companies that sell you your detergents and shampoos, they’re also now in some instances that they have to use recycled material, that wasn’t there three years ago, so that means the demand for the stuff we’re producing here now has more homes,” Gubbels says.

In 2019, China stopped purchasing recycled goods from the United States, which severely impacted the recycling business. That was when the city contract bids only accounted for paper products, instead of a combination of recyclables like they do now.

“We weren’t able to sell any cardboard at all that year, we sat on it all year long, and yet if we had been under the bid the city used at that point in time, we would’ve been paying them for material we couldn’t sell. So when they changed the way that bid was written, this put us in a much better frame of mine and capability, this time around will be based on a range of materials and as we determine what’s in the stream of materials, that will vary as well, and the city is making allowances for that as well, so a lot more nuanced approach at how to share the risks and rewards,” Gubbels says.

Simply put, the more money Firstar Fiber can get for your recycled items, the less money the City of Omaha and taxpayers will need to pay to have their items collected.

But, it’s still a game of supply and demand, which fluctuates on a week-to-week basis.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.