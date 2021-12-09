Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday First Alert, our first accumulating snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm Thursday we’re getting ready for a chill and snow! Changes come Friday as snow takes aim at the region. We’ve issued a First Alert Day for Friday. We’ll look to the NW of the Metro Friday late morning to midday for the snow to get started. Moisture may reach the metro as early as noon but will remain rain up until the evening. We’ll begin to see a change over to snow for the metro around 5-6 PM... this may bring some slow downs to the evening drive. However, the later arrival of snow compared to the storm’s track yesterday should offer better driving conditions.

Friday evening drive (wowt)

Once snow changes over we’ll quickly start to see it accumulate thanks to chilly conditions... this, combined with gusty winds, will create poor travel conditions for late night drivers.

Friday late night roads (wowt)

Snow chances will continue through the night with the best window for accumulation between 6 PM and 1 AM... we’ll see snow intensity wind down after 1 AM and snow will clear out to the E early Saturday morning. Highest totals will keep to our northern counties with a decrease in accumulation as we head S... we’ll see a lot of initial melting on paved surfaces but wet roads may become icy overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses:

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

Snow forecast (wowt)

This Friday storm comes with a big cool down too.... we’ll only reach a high in the mid 30s in the early afternoon with falling temperatures through the day. From there a sunnier and seasonal day is expected Saturday before we begin to rebound.

Highs climb to the low 50s Sunday and by Tuesday we’re taking aim at 60s... possibly 70s on Wednesday! Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be record setters.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.