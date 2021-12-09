Advertisement

Early morning house fire under investigation in Omaha

(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.

It was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home on North 15th Street near Ohio Street.

Fire crews say heavy smoke and flames could be seen in the back area of the house as they arrived on scene.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

