CHI Health host job fair in hopes to combat nursing shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was coming long before COVID hit, a shortage of workers in the health industry, especially certified nursing assistants.

CHI Health is hoping to find 350 CNAs by the beginning of 2022.

“We knew that the baby boomer nursing shortage was coming, we didn’t see COVID coming,” Enterprise Staffing Nursing Supervisor Bo Vanis said. “That really affected our staffing numbers but other factors people just getting out of the business, we didn’t see coming. There’s stroke coordinators that end up taking banking positions.”

And to provide some relief for those staying in the industry and working long shifts, CHI held a Job Fair Thursday aimed at finding the right people and a good fit for them.

“Asking them their aptitudes, assessing their skill sets, and their interests and saying ‘I think that maybe you would thrive in the chaos of an ER...I think that you would be very Type A and meticulous and be great in an ICU.’”

Vanis said 60 positions have already been filled.

He said staffing 14 hospitals and 150 clinics is a long-term concern but CHI is starting to reach back into area high schools, providing pay and college reimbursement for students at accredited schools.

“We’re just trying to plug people in to help patients and if we’re short one nurse and we’re able to give them three CNA’s, then that’s going to help support the nursing staff,” Vanis said.

For CHI and others in the health care business, the real challenge lies ahead.

“Finding different ways to look at how we give care is going to be important going forward,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.