Car ready for scrap heap burst into flames near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When someone with a car says it’s ready for the scrap heap, believe them.

The owners of the car told 6 News they purchased the car just a couple days ago. They were on their way to check the oil and fluids when it burst into flames near 20th and Farnam.

They say they got the car cheap because it was ready for the scrap heap. The department quickly hosed down the fire and no one was hurt.

