WOWT welcomes new General Manager

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - WOWT 6 News is pleased to welcome Jim McKernan as the station’s new General Manager.

McKernan, a 39-year broadcast veteran, has spent the past 25 years in senior management roles, serving as General Manager of WCYB and KWWL, Regional Vice President for Quincy Media, and Senior Vice President for Bonten Media.

Additionally, McKernan also has 16 years of experience managing NBC affiliates and is a board member of the NBC Affiliates Association. Most recently, he was VP/General Manager for WEEK-TV, the Gray Television NBC/ABC duopoly in Peoria, Ill.

Jim is pleased to return to Omaha, where he spent 20 years in broadcasting and was heavily involved in local organizations including the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the American Red Cross, and the Arthritis Foundation.

