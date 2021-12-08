Advertisement

Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate," during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers says the British socialite once felt her naked 14-year-old body before telling her it would be a “great body” for financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

The witness was identified only by her first name, Carolyn, and took the witness stand on Tuesday.

She became the third woman to testify at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell about the abuse the accusers said they endured at the hands of Epstein.

They allege the abuse was facilitated by his close associate Maxwell.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied the charges.

Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged sex crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
Friday First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day Friday: Accumulating snow possible by Friday evening!
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Blackstone on June 6,...
Blackstone crash survivor calling for safety measures following recent fatal accident

Latest News

Nebraska doctors running out of options reaching out to people unvaccinated
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.
Girls high school wrestling has officially begun its first championship season under the NSAA.
Girls HS wrestling in Nebraska gets underway
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Girls wrestling is now a championship sport in Nebraska
Girl wrestlers grapple for spotlight in Nebraska