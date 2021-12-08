UNO professor appears on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dream came true for a professor at UNO, six weeks ago, he participated in the game show Jeopardy.

His episode airs Thursday night. Ramon Guerra is a Professor of American Literature and Latino Literature.

He’s been teaching at UNO for the past 13 years. Guerra told 6 News he’s tried out for the show a handful of times and is proud that he got to appear during the “Professors Tournament.”

“Oh my gosh. By the time that came on, we were already back and the professors’ group had started a Facebook group and posted about the Omaha category right away. They knew I’m from Omaha. And what did those contestants get, one of five of the answers right? I asked the other professors how many of you would have gotten them right and nobody volunteered. Ha. That was a category for us, not for the rest of the country apparently,” said Guerra.

Ramon Guerra calls it an amazing experience. We can all see how he does on Jeopardy, Thursday night at 6 p.m. on WOWT.

