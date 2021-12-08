Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Some warmth this week before snow on a First Alert Day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are starting rather chilly out the door with thankfully a very light breeze. You will need the same coat out the door today that you have taken each day this week so far with another start in the 20s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll again warm into the mid 40s by the afternoon before the the clouds fill in very late in the day.

Thursday looks to have a few more clouds as well as a northwest wind gusting to near 30 mph. We’ll still be able to make it into the lower 50s Thursday afternoon. All the focus is on Friday’s First Alert Day from that point on though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

While most of the snow in the metro area will likely move through after 3pm Friday through midnight or so, there may be a little bit of rain or freezing drizzle in the Noon to 3pm window to contend with. While that aspect is uncertain, it certainly will be cold enough to be all snow after 3pm. Impacts to the Friday evening drive look more and more likely and will continue into the evening as this system moves through. Some melting is likely at the beginning as well due to some warmth on in the roads. That could impact our final snow totals but overall I would expect 2″ or less in the metro with the heaviest on the north side of Douglas county, lightest in southern Sarpy. Check out more info about our First Alert Day here .

First Alert Day Friday (WOWT)

Friday Snow Forecast (WOWT)

