Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a suspect who died and an officer who was hurt when both were hit by a car as they ran into a street during an altercation.

Police say 31-year-old Donald Hill, of Des Moines, was fatally injured and 48-year-old Officer Curt Brass was seriously hurt in the Monday night crash.

Police have said the incident began when the officer stopped and questioned Hill, who fled on foot.

Police say the two men struggled before Hill ran into SE 14th Street followed by Brass, and both men were hit by a vehicle.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Hill died. Police say Brass is expected to recover.

