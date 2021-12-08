Advertisement

Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a suspect who died and an officer who was hurt when both were hit by a car as they ran into a street during an altercation.

Police say 31-year-old Donald Hill, of Des Moines, was fatally injured and 48-year-old Officer Curt Brass was seriously hurt in the Monday night crash.

Police have said the incident began when the officer stopped and questioned Hill, who fled on foot.

Police say the two men struggled before Hill ran into SE 14th Street followed by Brass, and both men were hit by a vehicle.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Hill died. Police say Brass is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
First Alert Day Friday
6 First Alert Day Friday: Snow likely to impact the area Friday evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County cases jump 54% week over week, impacting schools

Latest News

WOWT 6 News is pleased to welcome Jim McKernan as the station's new General Manager.
WOWT welcomes new General Manager
Heating season approaches
Heating bills might not be so bad this winter
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman
Alexis Allen Reuss is Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' new director of strategic communications,...
Nebraska governor announces new communications director