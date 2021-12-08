Nebraska governor announces new communications director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he has hired a Bennington native with experience in Washington as his new strategic communications director.

Alex Allen Reuss will replace Taylor Gage, who left the governor’s office last week to take a new job as executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Starting Monday, I'm excited to serve the @NEGOP as Executive Director. We have a generational opportunity to elect more conservatives in 2022. Let's get to work! — Taylor Gage (@gagetaylor) December 3, 2021

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state,” said Reuss. “I believe in the great work that Governor Ricketts’ administration has done on behalf of Nebraskans, and I’m excited to help him continue that work in the days ahead.”

Reuss began her career as a member of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s policy team in Washington D.C. She also worked as a legislative advisor at the U.S. Department of Justice and launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based communications firm.

In a statement, Ricketts says Reuss distinguished herself through hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills.

“Alex has high-powered experience working with the US Attorney General in the Department of Justice, as well as with USDA in Washington,” Ricketts said in the release. “In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills. I’m excited to have her join the team.”

Thank you @gagetaylor for your leadership and dedication to the State of Nebraska. During the floods of 2019 and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, you always communicated a clear and trustworthy message keeping Nebraskans informed and up to date. Best wishes moving forward! pic.twitter.com/ELuxRiJHnK — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) December 3, 2021

—

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.