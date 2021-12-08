Advertisement

Nebraska governor announces new communications director

Alexis Allen Reuss is Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' new director of strategic communications,...
Alexis Allen Reuss is Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' new director of strategic communications, replacing Taylor Gage, who recently left the position to head the Nebraska Republican Party.(Office of the governor of Nebraska)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he has hired a Bennington native with experience in Washington as his new strategic communications director.

Alex Allen Reuss will replace Taylor Gage, who left the governor’s office last week to take a new job as executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state,” said Reuss.  “I believe in the great work that Governor Ricketts’ administration has done on behalf of Nebraskans, and I’m excited to help him continue that work in the days ahead.”

Reuss began her career as a member of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s policy team in Washington D.C. She also worked as a legislative advisor at the U.S. Department of Justice and launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based communications firm.

In a statement, Ricketts says Reuss distinguished herself through hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills.

“Alex has high-powered experience working with the US Attorney General in the Department of Justice, as well as with USDA in Washington,” Ricketts said in the release.  “In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills.  I’m excited to have her join the team.”

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
First Alert Day Friday
6 First Alert Day Friday: Snow likely to impact the area Friday evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County cases jump 54% week over week, impacting schools

Latest News

Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete...
Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy
Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams
FULL VIDEO: NAACP responds UNL curriculum controversy
Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, to the...
NAACP statement on UNL curriculum controversy
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor