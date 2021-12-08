Advertisement

Michigan breaks a Pinnacle Bank Arena record in a 102-67 win

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No opposing team has scored more points inside Pinnacle Bank Arena than Michigan, the Wolverines beat Nebraska 102-67. It was a game that was tied 13-13 at the 13:56 mark of the first half. Michigan then went on a 36-15 run to put it away. The Huskers were not able to create a substantial run at any point that would have put the outcome in doubt.

“I have never been a part of one like this where we just quit competing. It is so discouraging. Missed shots really affected our energy all over the floor. After playing a game last week and a couple days ago at Indiana where the shots were not falling in, we competed and guarded and rebounded and followed the game plan. Today, we were completely out of it,” said Fred Hoiberg.

Only two players in double figures for the Huskers, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 31 points and Keisei Tominaga added 11 points. Eight different Wolverines hit three-pointers.

“In Indiana, I thought we competed maybe as well as we had all year especially on the defensive end and tonight the lack of shot making just completely affected everything. It sucked the air out of the building. Again, that is the true test of the type of year you are going to have, is how you handle adversity. We have handled it pretty well for the most part but tonight was about as bad as I have ever been a part of as far as handling adversity,” said Hoiberg.

Verge’s 31 points were the most by any Husker this season, Tominaga reached double figures for the fifth time this season.

Juwan Howard said, “They are a well-coached team that does a really good job of sharing the basketball. They have so much talent on the floor starting with Alonzo Verge. It’s hard to keep him in front. This kid is very elite level when he has the ball in his hands. Tominaga is a very elite level shooter. McGowens is going to be special with his length and skill set and then Walker who does a great job creating plays not just for himself but for others. Defensively, we tried not to give them anything easy and as you can see that’s tough to do.”

