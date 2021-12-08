Advertisement

Lincoln couple collecting gifts for families in Neonatal Intensive Care Units

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preterm birth impacts one in 10 families in the United States, according to the CDC. For those families in Prenatal Intensive Care Units, days can feel like weeks. That’s why a Lincoln family is helping others who are spending the holidays in the NICU.

Elliott Kibler is a feisty soon-to-be four-year-old with a big personality, but she wasn’t always the spunky kid she is today. She had to fight to get here.

Elliott was born prematurely and was in the NICU for nearly six weeks from Dec. 2017 into Feb. of 2018. Those six weeks certainly weren’t easy for her parents. However, her parents Lara and Cory Kibler said the support from others is what helped give them hope around the holidays.

“You’re in this NICU and the days are really long and you don’t know what to expect; it can feel like you’re in there forever,” Cory said. “You have no idea of what it would be like to actually get home, but one of the notes that we received was to just hang in there, have faith and be there for each other and you’ll be able to get home.”

This help while they were in the NICU is why the Kibler’s collect gifts for parents who have babies in the NICU, making sure that any parent and child feels supported during the holidays.

“It was a very lonely Christmas otherwise; we were just there all day and nothing was open and we didn’t really have a place to go eat nearby,” Cory said. “But we did get that little care package in the NICU it was just super huge. It felt good.”

For the fourth year, the Kiblers are collecting gifts for families celebrating the holidays in the NICU. They’ve asked for snacks, gift cards, letters and anything to help make a difference for families this Christmas.

The Kiblers said in the past they usually give presents to 40-50 families and this year they plan on doing the same.

You can go here to donate. Gifts can be purchased until Dec. 18, Elliott’s birthday, and all gifts will be delivered to families on Christmas morning.

