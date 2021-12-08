Advertisement

Huskers hire offensive coordinator and offensive line coach

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Massachusetts coach Mark Whipple watches from the...
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Massachusetts coach Mark Whipple watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Duquesne in Amherst, Mass. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi’s biggest coup during the offseason might be the 61-year-old passing game guru with a reputation as a quarterback whisperer. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more coaching staff positions have been filled by Scott Frost. Mark Whipple is in the new offensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will be the offensive line coach. Mickey Joseph has already been hired at receivers coach.

Whipple has been at for more than four decades with experience in both college and the NFL. Most recently he helped Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett become a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Panthers also won the ACC Championship Saturday. Frost said he needed someone he could trust and you can see how Whipple fits that goal with what he has accomplished. Mark was on the Steelers staff when Ben Roethlisberger won his first Super Bowl.

Raiola also has NFL experience, he spent the past four years in Chicago with the Bears as an assistant offensive line coach. He’s the brother of Husker great Dominic Raiola. Donovan has Big Ten roots, he played at Wisconsin. HIs nephew is also a quarterback the Huskers are recruiting. In addition to playing to playing years in the NFL, mostly on practice squads, Donovan spent a season in Omaha playing for the Nighthawks in the United Football League.

There is one spot on staff left to fill, without a coach for the running backs. It appears the plan does not include a special teams coordinator, it is possible though with the hiring of Whipple Frost can move his focus from the offense to special teams. It will be interesting to see what he decides.

