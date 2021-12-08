Advertisement

Huskers announce new offensive coordinator

The Huskers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, announced Mark Whipple as the football team's new...
The Huskers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, announced Mark Whipple as the football team's new offensive coordinator.(Courtesy image)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers on Wednesday announced Mark Whipple as the football team’s new offensive coordinator.

Whipple comes to the Nebraska from the University of Pittsburgh.

ESPN reported Tuesday that he had resigned after his third season as offensive coordinator for the Panthers, who won their first ACC championship Saturday, crediting him with mentoring quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is a Heisman Trophy finalist.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

