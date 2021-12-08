Advertisement

Heating bills might not be so bad this winter

It will depend on several factors
Heating season approaches
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - News this week that natural gas price futures have fallen sharply prompted a 6 News viewer to ask a question. What does this mean to our heating bills this winter?

6 News is On Your Side getting answers.

The viewer took note that the Metropolitan Utilities District recently approved its 2022 budget that included a projected 32% increase in natural gas heating bills for next year, or an average increase of $191 per customer.

The key there is “projected”. Nothing was set in stone.

Given current conditions, the projected increase is now 11% or an average increase of $63 per customer.

MUD tells 6 News there were several reasons for the fall in prices. For one, we have experienced mild weather this fall. We are not heating our homes as much. Also, natural gas production has increased and storage levels have increased close to their 5-year average.

MUD says to avoid bill fluctuations customers can choose to join the District’s Budget Payment Plan which keeps monthly bills the same.

The utility also has a full list of ideas online on how to prepare for the heating season and save on their utility bills. They include having heating systems serviced annually, lowering thermostats, cleaning or replacing furnace filters once a month (or as needed), and lowering water temperatures to 120 degrees.

