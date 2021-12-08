Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Thursday before snow arrives Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty S winds pick up tonight and help to warm us a few degrees Thursday... we’ll reach highs in the low 50s with a few more clouds in the afternoon... clouds thicken and winds shift in from the N at night as we gear up for Friday snow.

Changes come Friday as snow takes aim at the region. We’ve issued a First Alert Day for Friday:

First Alert Day Friday (wowt)

We’ll look to the NW of the Metro Friday morning for the snow to get started. It will reach the Metro around midday, initially starting with rain, with better chances in the mid-afternoon through the evening commute.

Snow forecast Friday (wowt)

Metro snow forecast Friday (wowt)

The timing of the snow combined with gusty winds to the 40s will likely create some commute impacts Friday night through the Metro...

Friday commute impacts (wowt)

Snow chances will continue through the night with the nest window for accumulation between 4 PM and midnight... we’ll see snow intensity wind down after 11 PM and snow will clear out to the E early Saturday morning.

This Friday storm comes with a big cool down too.... we’ll only reach a high in the mid 30s, likely around midnight, with falling temperatures through the day. From there a sunnier and seasonal day is expected Saturday before we begin to rebound.

Highs climb to the low 50s Sunday and by Tuesday we’re taking aim at 60s! Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be record setters.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.