Advertisement

Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard diver lowed from the sky Wednesday braved frigid rapids to get to a car submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, only to find it was too late to rescue the driver trapped inside.

The diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s, officials from New York’s State Park Police said.

Both were then hoisted back up to the helicopter.

“It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard,” Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said at a news conference.

It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge, where it was believed to have gone in. Roads in the area were slippery as a light snow fell.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater in the early afternoon.

Police used a drone to determine it was occupied.

Authorities said the woman lived in the area. Her name was not released pending notification of her relatives.

After the rescue, the vehicle remained about 50 yards (meters) from the brink of the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. Onlookers watched as emergency crews prepared to try to pull the vehicle from the water.

Rola said the State Park department’s swift-water rescue teams had been unable to get to the car because of its location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
First Alert Day Friday
6 First Alert Day Friday: Snow likely to impact the area Friday evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County cases jump 54% week over week, impacting schools

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
Biden has new brand for infrastructure deal he’s promoting
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutor: Potter ‘failed’ Wright; defense calls it mistake
WOWT 6 News is pleased to welcome Jim McKernan as the station's new General Manager.
WOWT welcomes new General Manager
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
Oxford, specifically, has nearly 700 devices split across each school in their district.
Parents say door stops saved their kids’ lives during Michigan school shooting