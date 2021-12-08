Advertisement

BREAKING: Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested Kalem Barber, 23, after investigating numerous reports of destruction of property using explosives.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha.

Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.

Investigators say that multiple individuals were interviewed and learned that a group of individuals were posting videos of the explosions online.

Law enforcement says that videos of the reported crimes were observed along with videos of crimes not known at the time. Through these interviews and videos, investigators observed the consistent use of similar homemade explosive devices indicating a local point of manufacturing.

In early December, police say multiple agencies executed a search warrant at an Omaha residence and recovered multiple explosive materials including nearly 20 lbs of flash powder, cardboard tubes, wicks, and red plugs. Documents indicate that the components found during the search were consistent with manufacturing explosives.

