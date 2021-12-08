BREAKING: Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha.

Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.

Investigators say that multiple individuals were interviewed and learned that a group of individuals were posting videos of the explosions online.

Law enforcement says that videos of the reported crimes were observed along with videos of crimes not known at the time. Through these interviews and videos, investigators observed the consistent use of similar homemade explosive devices indicating a local point of manufacturing.

In early December, police say multiple agencies executed a search warrant at an Omaha residence and recovered multiple explosive materials including nearly 20 lbs of flash powder, cardboard tubes, wicks, and red plugs. Documents indicate that the components found during the search were consistent with manufacturing explosives.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.