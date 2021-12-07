Uptick in vaccinations for North Omaha population

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An uptick in the number of Black people getting a vaccine has those on the ground breathing a sigh of relief. There’s still a long way to go in getting caught up to the rest of Douglas County.

More COVID-19 vaccines going into the arm of the Black population it’s what Paster Portia Cavett’s been fighting for.

“I’m very happy that our first doses are going up, not just for children, but also for adults,” said Pastor Portia Cavett, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church.

The pastor is working closely with Douglas County Health and her church in North Omaha is hosting countless clinics. Over the weekend, she was on the ground helping rally people for a shot.

“I believe with all my heart that being down at Christmas in the Village where the people were having a conversation with them, had a MOCHA doc that was there to help answer people’s questions,” said Cavett.

Nearly 300 people got a shot at the event from young children and adults getting first and second shots to the booster.

“Believe it or not Douglas County Health brought all three vaccines as well as the pediatric nurses so we could do everyone from the ages five and up,” said Cavett.

Douglas County Health says it’s progress, noting the numbers have also been going up at school clinics in North Omaha.

“A lot of us are feeling, ‘Well, what is there left to do?’ We have tried multiple things,” Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Everybody’s exhausted; everybody’s very tired.”

At the time, just over 37% of the Black population was fully vaccinated but the latest numbers suggest that will soon jump to 43%, that’s the number of the first doses recently doled out.

“I like to think people are getting their questions answered, they’re talking more, also with the different variants that are coming, or maybe someone’s had COVID and they’ve had a change of heart,” said Cavett.

Whatever the reasons may be, she says, when someone decides to get the shot it has to be easy.

“We have to continue to make it accessible to people and available and to be ready when they are ready to get the vaccine,” said Cavett.

Pastor Portia says the push must continue.

“The Douglas County Health Department has to stay diligent. I will stay and remain diligent that not only the North Omaha community but the entire city of Omaha is protected,” said Cavett.

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Wednesday and next.

Anyone eligible for the shot, including the booster, is welcome. No appointment is needed

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.