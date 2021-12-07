Top jumping and vaulting horse competition returning to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Equestrian Foundation announced Tuesday that the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital will feature top jumping and vaulting competitors when it returns to the city in May.

The 2022 International Omaha takes place May 5-8 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center. Equestrian athletes will be competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation says the competition will feature jumping and vaulting classes at a range of heights and divisions, including children, junior/amateur, and open.

The event’s evening performances will open with the $75,000 InIt2WinIt Speed Jumping Challenge on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Omaha has previously hosted the highly acclaimed 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals and will also be the host city for the upcoming FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2023.

Officials say the 2022 International Omaha culminates with the $100,000 International Omaha Grand Prix on Sunday, May 8 at 3:15 p.m.

“We are looking forward to the international equestrian community coming together again in Omaha and to the phenomenal performances that will take place,” said Julie Boilesen, Omaha Equestrian Foundation CEO. “Vaulting adds an exciting new element to next year’s event that families won’t want to miss.”

Tickets are available online, for more information about the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital, visit their website.

