Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Morning flurries, afternoon sunshine, First Alert Day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some light snow showers and flurries showing up on the radar this morning but dry air in the lower levels will likely chew up the majority of it. This means nothing more than a few flurries for most of us. The clouds will clear this afternoon allowing us to warm into the lower 40s though.

A bit of south wind this morning will flip to the west by the end of the day. No matter the direction, it will try to gust to near 30 mph at times.

The sunshine should return on Wednesday as we warm into the mid 40s, rather pleasant for early December. Warmer highs in the 50s are likely Thursday leading to what will be the warmest day of the week.

Our first threat of accumulating snow is in the forecast Friday prompting us to issue a First Alert Day. The morning hours should be quiet and dry but by the afternoon snow will start to develop northwest of the metro. That will try to spread east and southeast towards the evening and overnight bringing the threat of accumulation to the area then. Northwest wind gusts to 40 mph could drop visibility at times while it falls. Find out more about the First Alert Day and stay updated here .

