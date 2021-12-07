Advertisement

Omaha to use high tech research to improve curbside management

Will identify 100 “smart loading zones”
By Brent Weber
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ken Smith’s job has become, well, jammed up in recent years. The City of Omaha’s Parking and Mobility Manager now has to add “Curbside Management” to his job description.

“It’s actually more than just parking cars,” Smith said. “You see delivery services, food delivery, rideshare services, (all) taking up a lot of curb space or blocking traffic so you have to find a solution to those concerns we are having.”

Smith hopes a solution will come from 100 smart loading zones across the city, designed to keep the curbs more open for the public.

The City of Omaha has been selected by the company Automotus to be part of their 2022 Commercial Curb Challenge, providing $500,000 worth of cameras and artificial intelligence vision technology with the goal of reducing congestion by driving businesses to better manage their own drop-offs and deliveries.

“It’s really because businesses are doing so well,” Smith said, referring to the increase in curbside congestion. “So for example, the Uber drivers want to get there, and they’re clogging off the streets, so if we can get that traffic off next to the curb, hopefully, the traffic flow will function much better.”

What that means in the future is likely to charge curb-hogging businesses for their time.

“If you’re coming at five o’clock at night in the Old Market and you want to unload your deliveries it might cost you a little more,” Smith said. “We’re gonna try to figure out those dwell times, occupancy levels, and determine what’s good for businesses and what’s not good for businesses.”

Smith emphasizes that the technology stores no personal information or raw video feeds.

He says they should begin gathering data in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
An elderly woman was killed and her husband critically injured during a stabbing Saturday night...
Woman dies, husband critically hurt in Kansas stabbing
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

Latest News

Grenta mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
Uptick in vaccinations in Douglas County
Uptick in vaccinations in Douglas County
Santana & John Mulaney coming to Omaha
Santana & John Mulaney coming to Omaha
6 On Your Side: Scary break-in attempt in Gretna
6 On Your Side: Scary break-in attempt in Gretna