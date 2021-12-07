Advertisement

Omaha tax expert advise preparing 2021 taxes now

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soon after Santa returns to the North Pole, the IRS will kick off the tax season.

“When you have to file your tax return the IRS will send out notices in January indicating how much was paid to the families for those child tax credits,” said John Gross.

John Gross is the President of the Midwest Accounting and Tax Service, he says some families not familiar with the changes in the early tax credit may have some questions around tax time.

“It can be for a lot of individuals who are not familiar with that law that stated they were giving you half the child tax credit, that you would be able to claim the other half. So if your tax liability is zero and you’re still entitled to $1,800 of additional child tax credit, you will receive that as part of refund,” said Gross.

Angie Phillips and her family took the early child tax credit, she says any extra paperwork around tax time will be worth it.

“If it does make our taxes a little bit difficult, the positive that we got from receiving the money early would make a little bit more of the complication worth it,” said Phillips.

Gross also says there will be adjustments this tax season since we are in a period of inflation and the standard deduction will also increase.

“They’re adjusting it by $500 so a married filing joint should be right at about $25,000, 100, for a standard deduction filing joint. It makes it hard for an individual or a family to claim an itemized deduction.”

Gross says the key is to file early. He says last year, the IRS changed tax law during the tax season, and that delayed refunds.

“In January, start getting your records together, always make sure you have your proper documents to file a complete and accurate income tax return the IRS is slow on getting refunds back.”

“We were getting phone calls up to the end of summer stating they still had not received their refunds. So hopefully this year there are a few minor tax changes that they won’t change anything during the season so it does not affect the taxpayers’ refund.”

Gross says higher-income earners may find they have to pay a bit more income tax this tax season.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Blackstone on June 6,...
Blackstone crash survivor calling for safety measures following recent fatal accident
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible

Latest News

One Omaha family fell victim to a recent cash app scam and wants to warn others of the...
Omaha family falls victim to, warns others of new cash app scams
Commute impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Seasonal ahead of a First Alert Friday
An Iowa mother and her son were awarded a settlement from the Omaha City Council on Tuesday for...
Iowa mother awarded settlement stemming from alleged racial profiling in Omaha traffic stop
Two horses prior to equestrian competition.
Top jumping and vaulting horse competition returning to Omaha