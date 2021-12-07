Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Blackstone on June 6,...
Blackstone crash survivor calling for safety measures following recent fatal accident
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible

Latest News

One Omaha family fell victim to a recent cash app scam and wants to warn others of the...
Omaha family falls victim to, warns others of new cash app scams
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Commute impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Seasonal ahead of a First Alert Friday
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
An Iowa mother and her son were awarded a settlement from the Omaha City Council on Tuesday for...
Iowa mother awarded settlement stemming from alleged racial profiling in Omaha traffic stop