Kansas Police ID teen fatally shot at Kansas City party

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student.

Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city’s Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.

Police say an 18-year-old woman at the party, Ximena Acevas-Vargas, later died of traumatic injuries that were not associated with the shooting, but did not give more details about how she died.

Police continue to investigate both deaths, and no arrests have been reported.

