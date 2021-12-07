Advertisement

Kansas Police ID teen fatally shot at Kansas City party

Kansas Police have identified the person fatally shot at a party in Kansas City last week as a...
Kansas Police have identified the person fatally shot at a party in Kansas City last week as a 16-year-old high school student.(Live 5/File)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student.

Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city’s Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.

Police say an 18-year-old woman at the party, Ximena Acevas-Vargas, later died of traumatic injuries that were not associated with the shooting, but did not give more details about how she died.

Police continue to investigate both deaths, and no arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Blackstone on June 6,...
Blackstone crash survivor calling for safety measures following recent fatal accident
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible

Latest News

One Omaha family fell victim to a recent cash app scam and wants to warn others of the...
Omaha family falls victim to, warns others of new cash app scams
Commute impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Seasonal ahead of a First Alert Friday
An Iowa mother and her son were awarded a settlement from the Omaha City Council on Tuesday for...
Iowa mother awarded settlement stemming from alleged racial profiling in Omaha traffic stop
Omaha tax expert advise preparing 2021 taxes now
Two horses prior to equestrian competition.
Top jumping and vaulting horse competition returning to Omaha