Iowa mother awarded settlement stemming from alleged racial profiling in Omaha traffic stop

An Iowa mother and her son were awarded a settlement from the Omaha City Council on Tuesday for damages caused during a 2020 traffic stop in Omaha.(File image (custom credit))
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa mother and her son that claimed an Omaha Police Officer pulled them over in 2020 because of the color of their skin was awarded a resolution settlement on Tuesday.

Omaha City Council documents reveal a unanimous vote approved a $42,500 settlement for damages suffered during the traffic stop on June 24, 2020.

The mother and son claim that the officer violated their civil rights, drew his gun, and threatened them with deadly force before misidentifying her race on a warning citation.

The Omaha Police officer claimed that Settles was pulled over for following too closely on the interstate.

