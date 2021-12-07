Iowa mother awarded settlement stemming from alleged racial profiling in Omaha traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa mother and her son that claimed an Omaha Police Officer pulled them over in 2020 because of the color of their skin was awarded a resolution settlement on Tuesday.

Omaha City Council documents reveal a unanimous vote approved a $42,500 settlement for damages suffered during the traffic stop on June 24, 2020.

The mother and son claim that the officer violated their civil rights, drew his gun, and threatened them with deadly force before misidentifying her race on a warning citation.

The Omaha Police officer claimed that Settles was pulled over for following too closely on the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.