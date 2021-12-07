Iowa man arrested for interfering with police

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man from Shenandoah, Iowa, for interfering with police Monday night.

Fremont County Deputies say they received a call about a man throwing rocks at a passing vehicle just outside of Shenandoah city limits. Law enforcement says they contacted Kyle Campbell, 34, in a nearby parking lot.

Deputies report placing Campbell under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct as he began fighting deputies, resulting in a taser deployment.

Documents reveal that Campbell was placed under arrest for interference with official acts causing bodily injury, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Authorities say that Campbell is being held at the Fremont County Jail pending an initial appearance with a Magistrate.

