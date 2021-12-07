Advertisement

Huskers football, comings and goings as Pheldarius Payne heads to the portal

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pheldarius Payne is the fourth Huskers player to recently enter the transfer portal. It appeared to he was off to a great start in the first game at Illinois when he had two sacks and five tackles. Turned out those were both season highs for the outside linebacker. He ended the season with those two sacks and 19 tackles in ten games.

The 2021 season was a second as a junior for Pheldarius after he transferred in from Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania where he played two seasons.

The Huskers have added an eleventh player to the 2022 class, Malcolm Hartzog Jr. commits after receiving an offer last week. He is a three-star cornerback from Mississippi. Malcolm was also offered by Ole Miss. He played both offense and defense put up big numbers playing in Class 3A, which is not the largest class in Mississippi. His team won the state championship last week.

