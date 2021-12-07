Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Seasonal ahead of a First Alert Friday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal forecast ahead for Wednesday comes along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll start out chilly with temperatures in the 20s and warm to a high of 44 in the Metro. Enjoy!

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Gusty S winds pick up Wednesday night and help to warm us a few degrees Thursday... we’ll reach highs in the low 50s with a few more clouds and the potential for a stray shower in the late afternoon and evening but most should stay dry.

Changes come Friday as snow takes aim at the region. We’ll look to the NW of the Metro early Friday morning for the snow to get started. It will reach the Metro around midday with better chances in the mid-afternoon through the evening commute.

Commute impacts
Commute impacts(wowt)

The timing of the snow combined with gusty winds to the 40s will likely create some commute impacts Friday night through the Metro... right now it looks like we’ll likely see at least 1″ of snow in the Metro, if not a bit more. Best chances for over 3″ will be to the NW with lighter amounts to the SE.

Snow impacts Friday PM into Saturday
Snow impacts Friday PM into Saturday(wowt)

This Friday storm comes with a big cool down too.... we’ll only reach a high in the upper 30s, likely around midnight, with falling temperatures through the day. From there another chilly day is expected Saturday before we begin to rebound.

Highs climb to the low 50s Sunday and by Tuesday we’re taking aim at 60s!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

