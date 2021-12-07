Advertisement

Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized

A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a vehicle hit them during a chase.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A suspect that was involved in a foot chase with a police officer has died, and the officer is hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle, according to Des Moines police.

KCCI reports the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Southeast 14th Street near Watrous Avenue.

Police said the officer was involved in a violent encounter with the suspect, who then took off running.

Shortly after, police say the two were seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The 31-year-old male suspect died on Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old police officer, who has been with the Des Moines Police Department since 2017, remains hospitalized. Police have not released his condition.

