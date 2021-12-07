Blue Angels air show heading to Lincoln in 2023
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Navy’s flight demonstration squadron Blue Angels announced their 77th air show tour for 2023 with a Lincoln appearance in August.
The Blue Angels made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday and are slated to perform in Lincoln on Aug. 26-27, 2023.
During their 77th season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations ranging from Florida to California.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.