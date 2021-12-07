Blue Angels air show heading to Lincoln in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Navy’s flight demonstration squadron Blue Angels announced their 77th air show tour for 2023 with a Lincoln appearance in August.

The Blue Angels made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday and are slated to perform in Lincoln on Aug. 26-27, 2023.

During their 77th season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations ranging from Florida to California.

We are excited to announce our 2023 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention!

During our 77th air show season, we are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2023. pic.twitter.com/O2u4EtI2br — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) December 7, 2021

