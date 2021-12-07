Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible
Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Blackstone on June 6,...
Blackstone crash survivor calling for safety measures following recent fatal accident
Sara Hartman mugshot
La Vista mom sentenced for guilty child negelct plea

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Morning flurries, afternoon sunshine, First Alert Day Friday
Friday First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day Friday: Accumulating snow possible by Friday evening!
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Smollett back on stand after calling hoax claim ‘100% false’
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Biden is...
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine