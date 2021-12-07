Advertisement

6 First Alert Day Friday: Accumulating snow possible by Friday evening!

Friday First Alert Day
Friday First Alert Day(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first threat of accumulating snow is in the forecast Friday prompting us to issue a First Alert Day. The morning hours should be quiet and dry but by the afternoon snow will start to develop northwest of the metro.

Friday Snow
Friday Snow(WOWT)

That will try to spread east and southeast towards the evening and overnight bringing the threat of accumulation to the area then. The heaviest snow will likely stay north of the metro but we’ll continue to monitor computer models for the latest trends.

Snow Potential
Snow Potential(WOWT)
Friday Snow Potential
Friday Snow Potential(WOWT)

Right now here’s where I see the odds of us topping some lower end snowfall totals in the metro as of today.

Snow Odds
Snow Odds(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts to 40 mph could drop visibility at times while the snow falls and lead to some difficult driving conditions for your trip home from work and your evening plans. Stay up to date with the latest on this system as it approaches. We’ll have more specific details as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Blackstone...
UPDATE: Authorities say charges pending against Omaha driver as pedestrian death investigation continues
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Hospital, ICU patients hit record in Douglas County; 2 of 5 latest deaths were vaccinated
LIGHTS OUT: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandalized but still accessible
Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived a pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Blackstone on June 6,...
Blackstone crash survivor calling for safety measures following recent fatal accident
Sara Hartman mugshot
La Vista mom sentenced for guilty child negelct plea

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Morning flurries, afternoon sunshine, First Alert Day Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Uptick in vaccinations for North Omaha population
Grenta mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt