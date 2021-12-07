6 First Alert Day Friday: Accumulating snow possible by Friday evening!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first threat of accumulating snow is in the forecast Friday prompting us to issue a First Alert Day. The morning hours should be quiet and dry but by the afternoon snow will start to develop northwest of the metro.

Friday Snow (WOWT)

That will try to spread east and southeast towards the evening and overnight bringing the threat of accumulation to the area then. The heaviest snow will likely stay north of the metro but we’ll continue to monitor computer models for the latest trends.

Snow Potential (WOWT)

Friday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Right now here’s where I see the odds of us topping some lower end snowfall totals in the metro as of today.

Snow Odds (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts to 40 mph could drop visibility at times while the snow falls and lead to some difficult driving conditions for your trip home from work and your evening plans. Stay up to date with the latest on this system as it approaches. We’ll have more specific details as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.