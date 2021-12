RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is in the air in Ralston as city officials said Monday there will be a new name and naming rights partner for the city’s arena.

Officials state the new name and partner will be announced at a 10 a.m. news conference on Wednesday that will be held at the arena located near 72nd and Q streets.

