Police say man suspected in string of Des Moines arson fires

Iowa Police say a 32-year-old man is suspected in a string of overnight arson fires involving...
Iowa Police say a 32-year-old man is suspected in a string of overnight arson fires involving six vehicles and two homes.(wagm)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines say they’ve arrested a man suspected in a string of overnight arson fires involving half a dozen vehicles that also damaged at least two homes.

Police say in a news release that the fires occurred starting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday into early Monday morning.

The fires included six vehicle fires, two of which damaged homes, an electrical box fire, and a trash fire that all happened within blocks of each other in northeastern Des Moines.

Police say patrol officers spotted a person leaving the scene of the last fire around 2:20 a.m. Monday and arrested 32-year-old Andrew Anthony, of Des Moines. Police said later Monday that Anthony has been charged with seven counts of arson and a drug possession count.

